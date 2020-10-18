Column: Women's needs to be focus of event

COVID-19 continues to affect lives and livelihoods across the globe. However, data is showing disproportionate regressive effects on working women. McKinsey Global Institute states that women’s jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to this crisis than men’s jobs.

Women make up 39 percent of global employment but account for 54 percent of overall job losses as a result of the pandemic.

The National Bureau of Economic Research points out two major reasons that the current economic and public health crisis has impacted women more adversely.

First, industries that have been most negatively impacted, such as hospitality, retail and health care, employ a higher concentration of women. Secondly, hybrid school schedules and day care shutdowns are causing child-care shortfalls which more significantly impacts women in two-parent households and has severe impacts on single mothers, research affirms.

The personal and professional demands on working women have never been greater. Women are experiencing burnout at higher rates and need the support of their employers than ever before. Business leaders have a unique opportunity to enact change now that will retain diverse talent in the workplace, while creating a culture where they can grow and thrive, reversing the potential backslide of workplace gender equality.