Column: Women's needs to be focus of event

COVID-19 continues to affect lives and livelihoods across the globe. However, data is showing disproportionate regressive effects on working women. McKinsey Global Institute states that women’s jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to this crisis than men’s jobs.
Women make up 39 percent of global employment but account for 54 percent of overall job losses as a result of the pandemic.
The National Bureau of Economic Research points out two major reasons that the current economic and public health crisis has impacted women more adversely.
First, industries that have been most negatively impacted, such as hospitality, retail and health care, employ a higher concentration of women. Secondly, hybrid school schedules and day care shutdowns are causing child-care shortfalls which more significantly impacts women in two-parent households and has severe impacts on single mothers, research affirms.
The personal and professional demands on working women have never been greater. Women are experiencing burnout at higher rates and need the support of their employers than ever before. Business leaders have a unique opportunity to enact change now that will retain diverse talent in the workplace, while creating a culture where they can grow and thrive, reversing the potential backslide of workplace gender equality.
On Nov. 12 and 13, your Chamber will host our Women’s Leadership Conference, presented by Catawba Valley Health System. The agenda has been thoughtfully crafted with these unique needs of women in mind. This two half-day virtual learning experience is designed for women in the workplace and their male allies to celebrate the strengths of women while equipping leaders with actionable strategies to overcome hurdles and drive results.
We have secured a dynamic line-up of nationally and internationally recognized subject matter experts on topics such as resilience, thriving in uncertainty, and diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition, local voices will challenge and inspire our attendees with information such as supporting working parents, legal advice for women, how to be an equity advocate, postcasts/blogs and overcoming imposter syndrome.
Who should attend? Women leaders who want to level up their influence and impact. Allies who seek to better understand the hurdles women face, in order to build empathy and provide support, Women who seek to expand their network of supportive and likeminded professionals. Champions for diversity, inclusion and advancement of women in business. Lifelong learners who seek growth and like to be challenged. Men who desire to demonstrate their support for their colleagues,
For more information on this year’s Women’s Leadership Conference or to secure your virtual ticket, visit www.decovents.com/catawbachamber.
Lindsay Keisler is president and CEO of the Chamber of Catawba County.
