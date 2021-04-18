Column: When nothing is certain, everything is possible

Our organization achieved a milestone last week as we concluded the final session of our 2020-21 leadership program. We made the decision early in the pandemic that we were committed to moving forward with our 46th year of leadership development for the future of our community, county and region.

Since the decision was made, our mantra was, “We don’t know how it will work, but we’ll figure it out.” And while it has been very challenging, I am proud of how we innovated, adapted, and yes, pivoted the program content weekly as well as how and where we could meet safely (virtually or in person).

Through continual feedback and input from the business, government, nonprofit and education leaders in the cohort, this has been the strongest program ever and it has been elevated to something better than we envisioned because of the pandemic, not in spite of it.

At final count, we were able to engage with 103 collaborative partners, leaders and subject matter experts from our community, region and across the country over the past eight months.