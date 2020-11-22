Column: Summit designed to inspire, challenge

What is the “new normal”? How has the COVID-19 pandemic forever changed your business, industry or our local economy? How have you responded to this disruption? Were you paralyzed by the uncertainty and ambiguity or did you meet the crisis head on, innovate and thrive through it?

What will we, as a community, do, start, build, launch, renew, innovate, establish, and envision in the present that will make a lasting impact on generations to come? That will alter or change the trajectory of our future? These powerful, inspiring questions help us envision actions we can take in the present that propel us to a future we imagine and create.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Greater Hickory Metro. There are industries that are experiencing abundance, while some have experienced significant loss. The needs of our businesses and community have shifted and it’s important that we acknowledge these and develop strategies to address them. However, in spite of the disruption, we continue to see positive growth trends in several areas that point to our resiliency and future.

Your Chamber actively gathers insight and analyzes data to understand the needs and barriers of our community in order to convene the right partners and voices to continue to recover and strengthen our local economy.