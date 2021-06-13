Column: Skills, abilities outweigh appearance

1: Punctuality Being able to organize your schedule and responsibilities to get things done in a timely manner is a huge point of focus for professionals. Your timeliness has a trickle-down effect for others. If you push things off to the final moment of a deadline or continue to request extensions, it affects your team’s ability to complete their own tasks. Punctuality can cover any area of your work: arriving on time to an appointment, responding to communications in a reasonable timeframe, meeting deadlines, etc. In an age where people are seemingly always on the go, making people and your commitments a priority will always be noticed and appreciated.

2: Effective CommunicationThe ability to communicate with one another is one of our core skills as humans, yet the hardest to master at times. Communication is so important in any environment, but the ability to effectively communicate within a team is a skill set all on its own. “Effectiveness” means producing a desired or successful result. So, the key factor to keep in mind for professional communication is: what result do you want to achieve? Plan and prepare your communications to reach that result. To be an effective communicator, prepare before any meeting or pre-planned conversation. If you come in unprepared or with bits and pieces of the topic at hand, your colleagues will leave the meeting with more questions than clarity… and you’re unlikely to get the results you wanted.