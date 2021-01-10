Column: Lessons from 2020

Many of us can now agree that 2020 was not the highly anticipated start to the “Roaring Twenties” we had imagined. Many of us assumed this past year would bring us parties, glitz, glamour, and Gatsby! Instead, we were met with multiple orders to stay at home, a lack of opportunity for growth professionally and possibly personally.
The prevalence of daily sweatpants sets really emphasized the “casual” in business casual. Last year sparked many unprecedented pivots in plans, but I think we can acknowledge there was good, bad, and ugly in 2020, while still being able to find some high points. They say “hindsight is 2020,” so let’s not only learn from it but grow from it, as well.
I truly believe there were aspects of positivity to be found, despite the challenging year we faced. There were also eye-opening observations during this time that should be noted:
1. Remote Work
In response to the age-old debate: Yes, you can be productive outside of an office setting. The days of employers questioning whether employees are able to work from home and remain productive are long gone. Many employers and employees were vastly unprepared when thrust into makeshift remote work environments with little warning and no time to prepare. Additionally, many were required to adapt to a new set of roles and responsibilities than what were previously expected. In the past, technology had provided capabilities and features that were often underutilized and/or unnoticed. Apps that had not previously been on the radar for many have now become daily staples for productivity and the ability to connect and stay organized.
2. Organization is key to success.
Each new year offers a fresh set of intentions and opportunities. Some are set in advance to kick start the year and others are established throughout. Regardless of when the intentions are set, organization is crucial in achieving them — especially when presented with a global pandemic. You may have realized that your detailed notes and folders have paid off, preparing you and providing stability and success. Alternatively, this time may have shown you that your sticky note method could use an upgrade. Nonetheless, a focus on your personal organizational practices can aid in establishing control in a time when so many aspects are out of control.
3. Time to evaluate your current role?
In times of stress and uncertainty it may seem easier to focus on the present instead of facing the unknowns of the future. Employers and employees alike navigated the “new normal” as best they could. Throughout the pandemic, true colors were shown. If you found yourself more anxious and stressed by your new normal that seems like it is here for the long haul, it may be time to start thinking about your next opportunity.
4. Work/Life Balance
The line that traditionally separated work from home has become increasingly blurred for those whose home is now doubling as their office. Many have felt the pressure to extend their work hours to compensate for the perceived convenience of working from home. Now more than ever, it is imperative to set boundaries and maintain the balance. Be the productive, driven individual you know you can be, but when it comes time for your workday to end, step away and enjoy.
5. What is really important?
What is important to you? It goes without saying that there is no “right” answer, but I think I speak for most when I say that our personal health and the health of our loved ones are our top priorities. So many people experienced unimaginable losses and devastation, reminding us all the importance of staying connected safely with our friends and family.
In a year that no one saw coming or could have possibly planned for, the silver lining was learning to take the time to slow down, savor the good when and where it exists, and take a deep breath in the face of unthinkable challenges and changes.
Jordan Joines is the employment services manager at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina’s Workforce Development Center in Iredell County.