Column: Latest order may be confusing

On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order removing most of the state’s masking requirements, capacity limits, and social-distancing rules. This news may have come as a dual-edged sword for our business leaders — a partial sigh of relief for some but also evoking feelings of uncertainty for others who desire to strike a balance between the safety considerations for employees and customers and the state’s newest COVID-19 safety guidance.

First and foremost, we support job creators determining what’s right for their businesses and will continue empowering them to do so. Business leaders in Catawba County have proven their ability to adapt time and time again over the past year and shown that they are ready, willing and equipped to continue to strive for an “Open & Safe” environment for their employees, customers and thus, our community at large. Business is the backbone of our economic recovery and growth.

However, I want to take this opportunity to remind our partners what these new guidelines will mean for you and share some important facts to consider while navigating this new normal for our business community:

First of all, about the new executive order:

Lifts most mask requirements, capacity limits and social-distancing rules.