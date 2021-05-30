Column: Latest order may be confusing

On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order removing most of the state’s masking requirements, capacity limits, and social-distancing rules. This news may have come as a dual-edged sword for our business leaders — a partial sigh of relief for some but also evoking feelings of uncertainty for others who desire to strike a balance between the safety considerations for employees and customers and the state’s newest COVID-19 safety guidance.
First and foremost, we support job creators determining what’s right for their businesses and will continue empowering them to do so. Business leaders in Catawba County have proven their ability to adapt time and time again over the past year and shown that they are ready, willing and equipped to continue to strive for an “Open & Safe” environment for their employees, customers and thus, our community at large. Business is the backbone of our economic recovery and growth.
However, I want to take this opportunity to remind our partners what these new guidelines will mean for you and share some important facts to consider while navigating this new normal for our business community:
First of all, about the new executive order:
Lifts most mask requirements, capacity limits and social-distancing rules.
Enables private businesses to continue requiring customers and employees to wear masks.
Recommends that unvaccinated individuals continue wearing a mask in recommended settings and maintain social distance.
Upholds a mask mandate for all individuals, unvaccinated and vaccinated, in settings such as public transportation, child care, congregate housing, camps, schools and health care settings.
Strongly recommends wearing a mask indoors at large venues such as sporting events.
Here are some things you should consider:
Currently, the governor and CDC recommend only vaccinated people go without masks in indoor settings. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will publish updated guidelines this month. We will keep you abreast on this guidance once it is shared; however, I encourage all business leaders to be on the lookout for this information and ensure you remain in compliance.
Keep your business response teams and/or leadership engaged with the latest guidance. Empower your leaders to educate employees about new workplace rules, as well as the timeliest state and national regulations and any legal implications. For example: While the EEOC does allow people to ask about vaccination status, having signage that allows some people to unmask and not others could open up companies to legal issues specifically among protected classes. Liability is something worth considering when determining whether to require masks of patrons.
Train your customer-facing team on how to interact with the public regarding the latest N.C. guidance. This order protects your right to continue to require face coverings. If you’re a company that plans to still require masks, you may face opposition from patrons. Consider how your team will address and remedy any unmasked customers or potentially confrontational interactions.
Communication with your employees is critical. Offer opportunities for employees to share written or verbal feedback with you and your leadership team. Create a culture of shared responsibility and continue strong emphasis on personal hygiene to reduce overall virus transmission. Also, be prepared to answer common questions such as transitioning from working remotely, your employees’ concerns regarding vaccinations and how you will remedy employee concerns regarding exposure risk at work. Your Chamber will continue to provide timely updates as the dynamics and compliance changes.
Understand that we are still operating under an incredibly fluid regulatory environment. The Chamber of Catawba County recognizes that for businesses to flourish, predictability and certainty regarding the regulatory and safety environment are of utmost importance. We will continue to work with our pro-business colleagues across the state to press policy leaders to be as decisive as possible and to be equally as decisive in updating their guidance and mandates.
It continues to be a humbling honor to work for business in Catawba County. We will continue to be stability amidst uncertainty, the voice for business needs and concerns and your partner in leading economic recovery for our region. Please contact me with any concerns or questions you may have as you navigate this new normal: lkeisler@catawbachamber.org.
Lindsay Keisler is president and CEO of the Chamber of Catawba County.