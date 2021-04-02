Column: Diverse workforce crucial

A diverse workforce and an inclusive work culture are data-proven differentiators for business.
Research shows that companies with more diverse teams statistically outperform their competitors and are more profitable. They can recruit the best talent and their employees report higher levels of satisfaction at work. These companies create a culture which celebrates similarities and embraces differences among employees in terms of gender, age, race, ethnicity, cultural background, sexual orientation, languages, education, and physical abilities.
Ultimately, when businesses recognize and embrace the value of different backgrounds and perspectives, they are more effective at creating value, serving their customers, supporting their employees, optimizing performance, remaining relevant, and achieving success and growth.
The Chamber of Catawba County has secured thought leaders from businesses within our region as well as across the country for our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit that will take place virtually on May 19. These leaders will share their insights, lessons learned and best practices regarding the why, what and how for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
Here are five facts about the benefits of diversity in the workplace that may surprise you:
1. Diverse companies have a 2.3 times higher cash flow per employee over a three-year period than non-diverse companies.
2. 80% of employees say they value inclusive policies in the workplace. 72% of employees also indicated that they would leave their job to work for a company that is more inclusive. Additionally, inclusive environments improve employee mental health, regardless of demographics.
3. 87% of customers would rather patronize businesses that hire people with disabilities.
4. Ethnically diverse companies are 35% more likely to increase revenue, and gender diverse companies are 15% more likely to increase revenue. Still, women only hold 38% of managerial positions.
5. Companies with more diverse teams are 1.8 times more likely to be change-ready and are 1.7 times more likely to be innovation leaders in their market.
(Statistic Sources: Josh Bersin & McKinsey & Company)
Business and community leaders, make plans to attend in order to learn how other organizations in our region are incorporating critical components of diversity, equity and inclusion into their organization’s corporate culture. Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on their own organization’s diversity, inclusion and equity strategy to ensure it aligns with your business objectives. Additionally, you will hear more data that proves how diversity, equity and inclusion-focused organizations have a competitive advantage and understand how a globally inclusive and culturally dynamic workforce can be cultivated.
For more information about the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit, to read more about speaker line-up and to make your reservation, visit the Chamber of Catawba County website.
Lindsay Keisler is president and CEO of the Chamber of Catawba County.