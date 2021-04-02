Column: Diverse workforce crucial

A diverse workforce and an inclusive work culture are data-proven differentiators for business.

Research shows that companies with more diverse teams statistically outperform their competitors and are more profitable. They can recruit the best talent and their employees report higher levels of satisfaction at work. These companies create a culture which celebrates similarities and embraces differences among employees in terms of gender, age, race, ethnicity, cultural background, sexual orientation, languages, education, and physical abilities.

Ultimately, when businesses recognize and embrace the value of different backgrounds and perspectives, they are more effective at creating value, serving their customers, supporting their employees, optimizing performance, remaining relevant, and achieving success and growth.

The Chamber of Catawba County has secured thought leaders from businesses within our region as well as across the country for our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit that will take place virtually on May 19. These leaders will share their insights, lessons learned and best practices regarding the why, what and how for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Here are five facts about the benefits of diversity in the workplace that may surprise you: