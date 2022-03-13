Coldwell Banker system honors real estate brokers

HICKORY — Natalie Armstrong, Lesa Baker, Brandon Kirk, Harriet Kirkland, Shannon McCall, Nelson Price and Randy Sain of Hickory, real estate brokers with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors, have been honored as members of the company’s International Sterling Society. This distinguished membership was awarded to the top 18 percent of all real estate brokers worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Each real estate broker is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office, including a Realogy Brokerage Group owned and operated office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors is located at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, and can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker® system for 39 years.