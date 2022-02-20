Coldwell Banker system honors area brokers

HICKORY — Theresa Huggins and Lori Phelps of Hickory, real estate brokers with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors, have been named to the company’s International President’s Elite.

Only the top 2 percent of all real estate brokers worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system qualified for this distinguished group.

Each real estate broker is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors is located at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory. It can be reached at 828-322-1005. Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, Inc., Realtors has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 39 years.