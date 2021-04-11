 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coldwell Banker representatives honored
0 comments

Coldwell Banker representatives honored

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Cat McCrary, Blenda Sloniker, Theresa Huggins, Tammy Kirk, Kay Loftin and Lori Phelps of Hickory, sales associates/representatives with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell Inc., Realtors, have qualified to join the company’s International President’s Circle.

This prestigious membership has been awarded to the top 5% of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system.

Each sales associate/representative is an independent contractor affiliated with a Coldwell Banker franchised office.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell, located at 127 First Ave. NE, Hickory, can be reached at 828-322-1005.

Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassell has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker system for 38 years and No. 1 in real estate sales in the Catawba Valley area for the past 18 years.

+5 
McCrary

McCrary
+5 
Sloniker

Sloniker
+5 
Huggins

Huggins
+5 
Kirk

Kirk
+5 
Loftin

Loftin
+5 
Phelps

Phelps
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert