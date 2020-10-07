 Skip to main content
Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at MDI distribution center
Cluster of COVID-19 cases reported at MDI distribution center

MDI truck

Shown is a Merchants Distributors truck.

 Photo provided by MDI

Merchants Distributors reported a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County on Wednesday, according to a press release from the company.

The press release did not say exactly how many employees have tested positive at the distribution operation located in the Caldwell County section of Hickory. A cluster is defined by the state as five of more cases in close proximity, the press release said.

Everyone who tested positive for the coronavirus or who are close contacts to those who have the virus are in quarantine.

Through contact tracing, MDI and the Caldwell County Health Department found a large portion of the exposures have been outside of work, the release said.

With that in mind, the company is ramping up employee education on the guidelines put out by state and national health experts on avoiding COVID-19 exposure.

The company is working closely with the Caldwell County Health Department to improve and monitor its safety and health practices, the release stated.

