City of Lenoir starts cleanup of old industrial site

The city received EPA grant funding for the city's brownfields program in 2018. The city also received a $300,000 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant in 2019 to help clean up the Virginia Street property.

"Private businesses are usually hesitant to invest in old industrial sites without a brownfields agreement," Thomas said. "New owners don't want to be held liable for something done by the old owners or businesses. With a brownfields agreement, the owner is held harmless and is generally much more willing to invest and redevelop an old property."

Once the Virginia Street site is "clean," the city can move forward with environmental reviews of the property and apply for a brownfields agreement. The city is funding the cleanup with the $300,000 ARC grant and $250,000 from the city itself. Once the cleanup is finished, the city will use some of the brownfields program money to perform more environmental assessments on the property.

"We’re very pleased to get this project underway and get this site cleaned up," Thomas said. "The city is doing everything it can to get the property ready for a new industry or business that can bring jobs and opportunities to the community."