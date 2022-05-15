City of Hickory wins state award for excellence in communications

HICKORY — The City of Hickory was among 29 North Carolina governments to earn recognition in the North Carolina City & County Communicators (NC3C) 2022 Excellence in Communications Awards. Hickory won a second-place award in the Best Use of Humor category.

The awards were announced April 28 during NC3C’s 2022 annual conference in Greenville. All 111 award program entries were judged by professional communications peers from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators.

“The Excellence in Communications Awards are my favorite part of our annual conference, right behind seeing all my friends and colleagues from across the state,” said outgoing NC3C President Joshua Harris, City of Lenoir. “It’s the time when our members really get to shine for creating content that rose to the top, which is not so easy a feat in our state full of amazing local government communicators.”

The City of Hickory earned second place in the Best Use of Humor category for its Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting promotional video featuring a Rocky-inspired movie montage of scenes following Santa around the city as he prepares for the big event. Watch the award-winning video at https://youtu.be/WP-K8aA6eXg.

“Hickory’s Office of Communications works hard all year to keep citizens engaged and informed, so it is rewarding to see those efforts recognized by our peers through the NC3C awards program,” said Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske.

“This was a fun project for our team,” added Communications Specialist Sarah Killian. “Much of what we do daily in local government is serious business, so it’s nice when a project allows us to utilize our creativity and humor. Highlighting some of Hickory’s idiosyncrasies in the video made it relatable and entertaining.”

The purpose of North Carolina City & County Communicators is to encourage professional development and networking among local governmental communications professionals. The organization is celebrating 15 years of its founding in March 2007 and consists of professional government communicators from around the state. For more information about NC3C, visit www.nc3c.com.