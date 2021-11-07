City of Hickory presents 2021 awards

Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co. PLLC (DHW): A full-service accounting and strategic advisory firm, DHW offers accounting and assurance services, tax compliance and planning, employee benefit plan audits, and business advisory services. Its mission is to provide proactive accounting, tax, and strategic advisory services; to maintain the highest standards of professional competence, independence, and integrity; to strengthen the public’s confidence in financial data; and to provide a workplace that will enable its employees to work to fulfill their greatest potential while granting them the flexibility to balance work with other priorities. DHW helped numerous local businesses in obtaining PPP loans during the pandemic and assisted health care clients across the state with obtaining grants available for the long-term care industry. DHW also worked with businesses to take full advantage of the CARES Act’s Employer Retention Credits and Provider Relief Funds. Additionally, DHW assists start-ups in organizing their systems and acquiring capital, as well as helping mature companies with acquiring capital for growth and expansion. The firm designs and implements technology systems to streamline reporting and improve access to information critical to companies’ operations. All these services contribute to the sustainability of local businesses and employee retention, which supports the city’s vision for economic vitality.