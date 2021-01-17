City of Hickory employee honored

HICKORY — Michael Pisani, who works in the City of Hickory’s Solid Waste Division, received the Herman Drake Award for the 2020 Solid Waste Employee of the Year from the North Carolina Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA).

Andrew Martin, president of the APWA NC-Solid Waste Division, presented Pisani with the award during the Hickory City Council meeting on Jan. 5.

The Herman Drake Award is given each year by the Solid Waste Division of the North Carolina Chapter of APWA to recognize an employee in solid waste services in a non-supervisory role. The award is named after Herman Drake, who was associated with the City of Rocky Mount and was very active in the practice of solid waste management in North Carolina for over 50 years. As an ongoing tribute to his contributions, APWA NC selects one individual from the nominations received that best exemplifies the character and contributions of Drake.

Pisani has worked for the City of Hickory since January 2012 and currently serves as a crew leader in Hickory’s Solid Waste Division.

“The City of Hickory appreciates the outstanding service Michael provides to the community through his work and leadership in the Solid Waste Division,” said Public Works Director Steve Miller. “He is a deserving recipient of this award and we are proud to have him as a member of our team.”