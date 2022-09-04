Child development center honored

HICKORY — Unless you are involved in early childhood education (preschool), you may never have heard of the Pyramid Model.

The Pyramid Model was developed by two national, federally-funded research and training centers: the Center for the Social and Emotional Foundations for Early Learning (CSEFEL) and the Technical Assistance Center on Social Emotional Intervention for Youth Children (TACSEI). Based on over a decade of evaluation data, the Pyramid Model has shown to be a sound framework for early care and education systems.

The Sandbox, Klingspor’s child development center, celebrated a significant achievement recently. Nine child care centers across North Carolina were chosen to participate in the “Pyramid Model Fidelity Project” in 2019. Since then, The Sandbox has undergone extensive workshop training to achieve “Fidelity.”

The program is a framework for preschools promoting children’s healthy social and emotional development to prepare them for kindergarten and school. Teachers and families work together to create an environment that supports children’s growth and learning, prevents behavioral problems, and provides responsive caregiving. The Sandbox received high scores from their assessments, and Klingspor is proud of all the teachers and staff at The Sandbox.

This program is part of the NC Healthy Social Behaviors (HSB) Initiative and is funded by the NC Division of Child Development.

The center worked with a Fidelity Coach, Pam Sigmon, to improve teacher and program practices that promote young children’s social-emotional development. This was accomplished through professional development opportunities for staff and practice-based coaching for all teachers in classrooms from birth to 5 years old. This accomplishment is especially significant as the center remained committed to its goal of Pyramid Model Fidelity amid a global pandemic.

Research shows that a child needs social and emotional skills to succeed in the future. The more socially skilled children are, the more likely they are to succeed in school. Children enrolled at The Sandbox, from birth to Pre-K, receive a continuity of care and support in best practice strategies that foster healthy social-emotional development.

Children learn the social-emotional skills needed to succeed in school and life. Children at The Sandbox learn how to initiate and maintain healthy relationships, self-regulate feelings and emotions and attain skills for peaceful problem-solving. Children spend more time engaged in classroom routines and activities, ultimately increasing learning opportunities. Parents are supported with strategies for the home. Teachers and staff provide specific social-emotional tools and materials to address areas of need for families. Whether planning transitions for a successful bedtime routine or designating a “Calming Space” in the home, The Sandbox teachers are prepared to support families in fostering healthy social-emotional development through a home/school connection.

The Sandbox is licensed by the NC Division of Child Development in the NC Department of Human Resources. The center is committed to ongoing training and higher education for the teachers and support staff.

For more information, call 828-326-0286.