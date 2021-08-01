Chief medical officer appointed at Frye

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center has named Philip Greene, MD, as the chief medical officer (CMO) of Frye Regional Medical Center. Dr. Greene will oversee quality management, physician development and medical staff guidance for the hospital and its affiliated physician network.

“I am very pleased to welcome Phil as our new chief medical officer,” said Rod Harkleroad, RN, chief executive officer of Frye Regional Medical Center. “He brings two decades of clinical and administrative experience to his new role, including his start in medicine as an acute care specialist. His dedication and expertise will be a great asset in supporting our efforts to enhance quality and compassionate care, which are the hallmarks of Duke LifePoint facilities like Frye Regional.”

“I look forward to collaborating with senior leadership, our physician colleagues and team members at Frye Regional as we strive for an exceptional patient experience for every patient, every time,” Greene said. “Frye Regional has a long-standing commitment to serving the health care needs of the Hickory metro community and beyond. I am honored to be part of our mission of making communities healthier.”