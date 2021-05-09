Chamber wins award for communications

HICKORY —The Chamber of Catawba County has been named one of 12 Communications Award of Excellence winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE), an Alexandria, Va.-based association that represents more than 8,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,300 chambers of commerce around the world.

ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, supported by Facebook, is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. Several thousand award entries have been submitted since the launch of the competition, which is now in its 36th year.

“Chambers of commerce are the storytellers and megaphones for their communities,” said ACCE President and CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Their innovative efforts to help drive engagement and change in the regions they serve are inspiring. Creative communications that spur action are what earned them this well-deserved recognition."

The Chamber of Catawba County was named an Award of Excellence winner in the digital media category for “Resilience @ Work”, a video produced by BC Cinematics, LLC that celebrates the incredible leadership and resilience which has been displayed by the business community.