 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Century Furniture names executive vice president
0 Comments

Century Furniture names executive vice president

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Century Furniture, LLC, a leader in high-end, custom home furnishings, announced that industry veteran Guy Holbrook has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Holbrook has worked for Century for five years, having served as Vice President of Sales for Century, responsible for all national accounts and the management of Century’s residential sales professionals. Holbrook came to Century from Belle Meade Furniture, where he had been Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Prior to that, he had been Vice President of Sales at Classic Leather. In his new role he will be responsible for sales, merchandising and marketing for Century steering product direction and the overall strategic growth of the company.

“We are excited to promote Guy Holbrook to Executive Vice President for Century. Guy has proven himself to be a confident and steady leader through these tumultuous times in our industry,” said Alex Shuford III, President of Century and CEO of Rock House Farm Family of Brands. “His expanded leadership will ensure Century’s smooth transition out of this pandemic and position the company for continued growth.”

A graduate of UNC, Holbrook holds an MBA from Appalachian State University. He began his career as a sales representative for Classic Leather. Holbrook currently lives in Hickory with his wife, Kim, and two sons.

Century Furniture, LLC, based in Hickory, is a third-generation, family owned company.

Holbrook

Holbrook
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Get Your Covid Booster Shot

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent
Local Business News

Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent

  • Updated

HICKORY — Derek Crump has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor Associations.

Crump has owned and operated a lawn and landscaping company in Hickory for almost 20 years. He grew up in the area, attending St. Stephens High and then attended Catawba Valley Community College for Turfgrass Management & Horticulture. He recently graduated from Pan School of Real Estate. 

Crump loves spending time with his wife, Chloe, and their two kids, Emery and Camden. They enjoy going on the lake, taking day trips to the mountains, vacationing at the beach, and spending time with friends.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Crump at 828-291-6531.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert