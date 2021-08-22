Century Furniture names executive vice president

HICKORY — Century Furniture, LLC, a leader in high-end, custom home furnishings, announced that industry veteran Guy Holbrook has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing.
Holbrook has worked for Century for five years, having served as Vice President of Sales for Century, responsible for all national accounts and the management of Century’s residential sales professionals. Holbrook came to Century from Belle Meade Furniture, where he had been Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Prior to that, he had been Vice President of Sales at Classic Leather. In his new role he will be responsible for sales, merchandising and marketing for Century steering product direction and the overall strategic growth of the company.
“We are excited to promote Guy Holbrook to Executive Vice President for Century. Guy has proven himself to be a confident and steady leader through these tumultuous times in our industry,” said Alex Shuford III, President of Century and CEO of Rock House Farm Family of Brands. “His expanded leadership will ensure Century’s smooth transition out of this pandemic and position the company for continued growth.”
A graduate of UNC, Holbrook holds an MBA from Appalachian State University. He began his career as a sales representative for Classic Leather. Holbrook currently lives in Hickory with his wife, Kim, and two sons.