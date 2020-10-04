Center offers free social media webinars

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center is presenting a series of social media webinars in October to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses market and build their business.

On Monday Oct. 5 the Small Business Center will present “Facebook for Your Small Business” from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page as well as information about promotions and using Facebook to build online business.

On Wednesday Oct. 7 the Small Business Center will present “Instagram for Your Small Business” from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn how to use photos to promote their business on Instagram and use this platform to market their business.

On Monday Oct. 12 the Small Business Center will present “Using Paid Online Ads to Grow Your Business” from 6-8 p.m. Participants will learn about social media advertising through major platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, as well as Google Ads and other options.

On Wednesday Oct. 14 the Small Business Center will present “Using YouTube and Video to Market Your Business” from 6-8 p.m. The use of online videos is making a huge impact on business today. This webinar shows small business owners how to set up their YouTube account and make great videos with a small business budget.

There is no charge to participate in these webinars, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.