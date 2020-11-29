CCC&TI to offer job-training courses

HUDSON — Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute is now registering for several workforce development and career training courses. Following is a schedule of upcoming courses:

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Furniture Technology Institute will offer an Industrial Sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., from Jan. 12 to May 6 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Emphasis is placed on machine operation, setup and maintenance, threading, sewing straight lines, corners, curves and welts. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Upholstery