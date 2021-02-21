CCC&TI to offer job training courses for spring

Truck Driver Training

CCC&TI will offer a nine-week truck driver training class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 18 to May 21 at the Transportation and Public Services Center in Hudson. Orientation for the class will be Feb. 25. The cost of the class is $1,877. Scholarships are available to help cover the tuition cost. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2380.

Furniture Technology Institute: Industrial Sewing

The college's Furniture Technology Institute will offer an industrial sewing class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., from May 20 to Aug. 10 in J-121 on the Caldwell Campus. Introduction to Industrial Sewing is designed to train students in the manufacturing concepts, tools, safety and the communication skills that will help prepare them for a career as a sewer in various manufacturing settings. Upon completion, students should be able to set up and operate a variety of industrial sewing machines. The cost of the class is $182. Scholarships are available. For more information, or to register, call 828-726-2242.

Furniture Technology Institute: Intro to Upholstery