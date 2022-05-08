Catawba Valley Furniture Academy recognizes latest graduates

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy celebrated the success of its newest graduates recently.

Graduates for three different types of certificates were recognized during the ceremony held for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, which is partnership between Catawba Valley Community College and major western North Carolina furniture manufacturers.

Completing the Sewing Certificate were Tammy Cannon, Halley Rhoton and Krista Clayton. Nicole Bowman and Edvin Cristobal completed the Manual Cutting Certificate.

The Inside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Joseph Beard, and the Outside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Logan Penley.

Catawba Valley Furniture Academy’s training prepares a future workforce for immediate employment. Training is offered in seven skilled disciplines: Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Inside Upholstery, Outside Upholstery and 8-way Hand Tie Spring Up.

The training is conducted Monday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and is taught by skilled artisans employed by local furniture manufacturers.

For more information, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services, 828-327-7000, ext. 4284, lmiller774@cvcc.edu, or Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, lfulbright@cvcc.edu.