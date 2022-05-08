 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Catawba Valley Furniture Academy recognizes latest graduates

  • 0
furniture

Shown, from left, are instructors Ronnie Wilcox and Davashia Woods; Tammy Cannon; instructor Kevin Hammonds; Nicole Bowman; instructor Roxanne Mitchell; Maria Santiago; instructor Audrey Huffman; Edvin Cristobal; Paula Daniels (Sherrill Furniture); Joseph Beard; Brice Melton, CVCC Vice President for Teaching and Learning; Gary Muller, CVCC Dean of Economic Development & Corporate Education; and Randall Burns, Senior Executive Director of Economic Development & Corporate Education. Not pictured is Logan Penley.

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy celebrated the success of its newest graduates recently.

Graduates for three different types of certificates were recognized during the ceremony held for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, which is partnership between Catawba Valley Community College and major western North Carolina furniture manufacturers.

Completing the Sewing Certificate were Tammy Cannon, Halley Rhoton and Krista Clayton. Nicole Bowman and Edvin Cristobal completed the Manual Cutting Certificate.

The Inside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Joseph Beard, and the Outside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Logan Penley.

Catawba Valley Furniture Academy’s training prepares a future workforce for immediate employment. Training is offered in seven skilled disciplines: Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Inside Upholstery, Outside Upholstery and 8-way Hand Tie Spring Up.

The training is conducted Monday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and is taught by skilled artisans employed by local furniture manufacturers.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services, 828-327-7000, ext. 4284, lmiller774@cvcc.edu, or Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, lfulbright@cvcc.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Team earns sales production award

Team earns sales production award

HICKORY — Meredith Carswell, team leader of The Carswell Team with RE/MAX A-Team, has qualified for the esteemed RE/MAX Chairman’s Club Team A…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden argues deficit reduction will help reduce inflation as fed hikes interest rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert