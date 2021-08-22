 Skip to main content
Catawba Valley Furniture Academy recognizes graduates
Catawba Valley Furniture Academy recognizes graduates

Furniture

Shown, from left, are Crystal Glenn, Associate Dean for CVCC’s School of Workforce Development & The Arts; Taven Becknel; Cherl Honeycutt, CVFA Sewing Instructor; Alejandra Gomez-Uribe; Ronald Mullinex; Windy Wilcox, CVFA Sewing Instructor; Kevin Hammonds, CVFA Manual Cutting Instructor; Jennifer Edwards; Alyssa Myers; Roxanne Mitchell, CVFA Sewing Instructor; Lisa Bonner; Kim Privette, CVFA Automated Cutting Instructor; Erica Arteaga-Feregrino; Greg Setzer, CVFA Automated Cutting Instructor; David Garcia; Ronald Wilcox, CVFA Inside Upholstery Instructor; Brice Melton, CVCC Chief Academic Officer for Instructional Programs; Bill McBrayer, Vice-Chair, NC State Board of Community Colleges; and Gary Muller, Dean for CVCC’s School of Workforce Development & The Arts.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy celebrated the success of 11 new graduates on July 26.

Graduates for three different types of certificates were recognized during the ceremony held this past week for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, which is partnership between Catawba Valley Community College and major western North Carolina furniture manufacturers.

Completing the Sewing Certificate were Taven Becknel, Lisa J. Bonner, Jennifer Edwards, Alejandra Gomez-Uribe, Blanca Lopez, Alyssa R. Myers and Teneka I. Tugman.

Cesar Orozco-Magana completed the Manual Cutting Certificate.

The Inside Upholstery Certificate was completed by David Garcia, the Outside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Ronald Mullinex and the Automated Cutting Certificate was completed by Erica Arteaga-Feregrino.

Catawba Valley Furniture Academy’s training prepares a future workforce for immediate employment. Training is offered in seven skilled disciplines: Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Inside Upholstery, Outside Upholstery and 8Eight-way Hand Tie Spring Up.

The training is conducted Monday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and is taught by skilled artisans employed by local furniture manufacturers.

To enroll in the next eight-week CVFA Furniture Fundamentals class starting on Oct. 13, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services, 828-327-7000, ext. 4284, lmiller774@cvcc.edu, or Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, lfulbright@cvcc.edu.

