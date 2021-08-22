Catawba Valley Furniture Academy recognizes graduates

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Furniture Academy celebrated the success of 11 new graduates on July 26.
Graduates for three different types of certificates were recognized during the ceremony held this past week for the Catawba Valley Furniture Academy, which is partnership between Catawba Valley Community College and major western North Carolina furniture manufacturers.
Completing the Sewing Certificate were Taven Becknel, Lisa J. Bonner, Jennifer Edwards, Alejandra Gomez-Uribe, Blanca Lopez, Alyssa R. Myers and Teneka I. Tugman.
Cesar Orozco-Magana completed the Manual Cutting Certificate.
The Inside Upholstery Certificate was completed by David Garcia, the Outside Upholstery Certificate was completed by Ronald Mullinex and the Automated Cutting Certificate was completed by Erica Arteaga-Feregrino.
Catawba Valley Furniture Academy’s training prepares a future workforce for immediate employment. Training is offered in seven skilled disciplines: Manual Cutting, Automated Cutting, Pattern Making, Sewing, Inside Upholstery, Outside Upholstery and 8Eight-way Hand Tie Spring Up.
The training is conducted Monday through Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. and is taught by skilled artisans employed by local furniture manufacturers.
To enroll in the next eight-week CVFA Furniture Fundamentals class starting on Oct. 13, contact Lori Miller with CVCC’s Business & Industry Services, 828-327-7000, ext. 4284, lmiller774@cvcc.edu, or Cindy Fulbright, CVFA Project Manager, 828-327-7000, ext. 4778, lfulbright@cvcc.edu.