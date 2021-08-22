Catawba Valley Furniture Academy recognizes graduates

HICKORY — Derek Crump has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW where he will specialize in the marketing and sales of real estate. He is also a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor Associations.

Crump has owned and operated a lawn and landscaping company in Hickory for almost 20 years. He grew up in the area, attending St. Stephens High and then attended Catawba Valley Community College for Turfgrass Management & Horticulture. He recently graduated from Pan School of Real Estate.

Crump loves spending time with his wife, Chloe, and their two kids, Emery and Camden. They enjoy going on the lake, taking day trips to the mountains, vacationing at the beach, and spending time with friends.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Call Crump at 828-291-6531.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net.