Catawba Valley Cardiology welcomes new medical director

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Medical Group announced the arrival of Vincent Pompili, M.D., as the new medical director for Catawba Valley Cardiology. A highly regarded physician and educator, Dr. Pompili comes to his new practice from Thomas Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Medical College, where served as professor of medicine, and from Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey, where he was chair of the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine.

Pompili is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular diseases and internal medicine. He completed his internship and residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland; his cardiology fellowship and postdoctoral research training program at the University of Michigan Medical School; and his interventional cardiology fellowship from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He is a graduate of the Case Western University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio.

“It is a great pleasure and honor to join and lead the outstanding team of cardiovascular specialists here at Catawba Valley Medical Center. I look forward to serving and offering the state-of-the-art heart care to the patients in our community,” Pompili said.