Catawba Springs Golf Course to get upgrade

HICKORY — Lake Hickory Country Club announced that it has chosen Jeff Lawrence of Lawrence Golf Design to assist the club in developing a master plan to bring up to date the 27 holes at Catawba Springs Golf Course facility.

Lake Hickory Country Club, the Catawba Springs Course and Practice Facility, was originally designed in 1970 by the renowned design architect Willard Byrd.

The re-imagination plan envisioned by Lawrence looks to upgrade the facility while improving sustainable maintenance practices and expanding its appeal to golfers of all skill levels.

“Being involved in the future improvements to the golf course is so exciting,” Lawrence said.

“There is so much potential to make a significant difference to the golf experience at Lake Hickory Country Club, and I am confident the proposed enhancements will have an impactful and positive influence on LHCC. I envision a golf course that maintains its original character, but has a cleaner, neater, and more refined appearance. Enhanced definition, improved playing surfaces (turf quality), better visual aesthetics and sound hydraulic management will be extremely impactful to the overall golf experience at Lake Hickory Country Club.”