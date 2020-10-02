Carolina Theater ready to open after months-long wait

Billy Ray Teague has been waiting months for Wednesday’s announcement. At long last, he would be able to reopen Carolina Theater, the historic movie theater in downtown Hickory.
With such short notice, though, he’s left scrambling to bring in a new movie for this evening, when movie theaters and some other businesses, including bars and outdoor venues, are allowed to reopen for the first time since mid-March.
Teague has waited for every announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper on COVID-19 precautions and reopening, each time hoping for good news. Last week, Cooper gave indication that large venues would be allowed to reopen, giving them a chance to prepare. While Wednesday brought good news for movie theaters as well, Teague wishes he had the same warning.
“The problem is that you announce on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and to try to open on Friday you have to get the movies quickly,” he said. “Normally you put your request (for new movies to play) in on Monday and get them for Friday. Had we known on Monday then it would have been easier.”
Still, Teague is happy to bring his business back to life. Before the six-month shutdown of the theater, the longest the Carolina Theater had been closed in its 90-year history was two weeks for a renovation, Teague said.
To keep the business alive in downtown, the theater sold popcorn, candy, drinks and other movie theater staples during the shutdown, Teague said. Doing that kept loyal customers coming in and reminded him of the patrons that missed the theater.
“Everybody likes to have some theater popcorn,” he said. “It was a way of at least bringing a couple dollars in and to have a presence with our Facebook and different clientele.”
Those patrons that came in and kept in touch — ones who reminded him they would support the theater no matter what — are what kept him going, Teague said.
“It’s for our clientele, that like enjoying movies at affordable prices and the heritage of the theater,” he said.
The closure means Teague lost out on the most profitable time of year: the summer. It’s a financial burden the business will bear for years to come.
“It’s something that will take a year or better to just dig out the hole that we’re in financially,” he said. “It’s just depending on the public with their support. You can’t really make up the loss in income, especially with losing the summer when you generate extra income to make it in your slow months.”
Still, Teague plans to keep the theater going. There are not many downtown theaters left in small cities, he said. He’ll open today, even if it means showing older movies, and he hopes viewers will come.
“We’ll be glad to see smiling faces coming in,” he said.
All theaters are allowed to reopen today. AMC Theaters, which has a location in Hickory, has not announced any plans for reopening its North Carolina locations. The company usually takes some time to create a plan for reopening in a market, AMC Vice President of Corporate Communications Ryan Noonan said.
Case updates
Catawba County saw its first reported coronavirus outbreak in a child care center this week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are nine total confirmed cases of COVID-19 related to Miss Millie’s Child Care Center. Only one case is in a child and the remaining eight are staff members, according to NCDHHS.
There are 13 total active outbreaks reported in child care centers statewide.
On Thursday, Catawba County saw 47 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, putting the county total at 3,254, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Of all of the county’s cases, about 89 percent are considered recovered by public health.
There are 17 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 55 have died.
North Carolina saw 2,277 new cases reported on Thursday, putting the state total at 212,909, according to NCDHHS.
There are 939 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 3,579 have died.
