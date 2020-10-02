Carolina Theater ready to open after months-long wait

“Everybody likes to have some theater popcorn,” he said. “It was a way of at least bringing a couple dollars in and to have a presence with our Facebook and different clientele.”

Those patrons that came in and kept in touch — ones who reminded him they would support the theater no matter what — are what kept him going, Teague said.

“It’s for our clientele, that like enjoying movies at affordable prices and the heritage of the theater,” he said.

The closure means Teague lost out on the most profitable time of year: the summer. It’s a financial burden the business will bear for years to come.

“It’s something that will take a year or better to just dig out the hole that we’re in financially,” he said. “It’s just depending on the public with their support. You can’t really make up the loss in income, especially with losing the summer when you generate extra income to make it in your slow months.”

Still, Teague plans to keep the theater going. There are not many downtown theaters left in small cities, he said. He’ll open today, even if it means showing older movies, and he hopes viewers will come.

“We’ll be glad to see smiling faces coming in,” he said.