Carolina Caring welcomes pediatric nurse practitioner

NEWTON — Brittany Tidd, MSN, APRN, CPNP, has joined Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids Program as pediatric nurse practitioner. Cardinal Kids is one of the few programs in North Carolina that offers specialized palliative and hospice care to seriously ill children and their families.

Tidd earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Western Carolina University and went on to receive a master of science in nursing from Duke University. Prior to joining Carolina Caring, she spent 10 years at Wake Forest Baptist Health: Brenner's Children's Hospital in pediatric hematology and oncology. She has been recognized for nursing excellence throughout her career, including a 2011 Wake Forest Nursing Excellence Award. She was named to the North Carolina Great 100 Nurses in 2012.

As a community-based Cardinal Kids health care provider, Tidd will work alongside a team of doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains to provide expert, customized pediatric care to children with chronic conditions and serious illnesses. She will partner with each child’s regular physician and their family caregivers to manage the pain and other symptoms caused by their illness, and help them make the most of each day.