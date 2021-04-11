Carolina Caring recognized as national award winner

NEWTON — Carolina Caring has been recognized as an Aging Media Aspect Awards Winner for 2021 for its multi-media branding campaign entitled Filling Each Day with Purpose.

The campaign features real people including patients, volunteers and employees who are driven by a purpose greater than themselves, a purpose which aligns with Carolina Caring’s spirit to deliver exceptional care and consistently give more than expected.

Featuring both digital and traditional advertising elements including television, outdoor, print and online ads, the campaign tapped into the importance of connecting with audiences on a human level amid a low touch, technology-first COVID era.

“When COVID hit, we realized a brilliant opportunity to connect with our patients and families in a more powerful way,” says Dana Killian, Senior Vice President, Strategic and Community Development. “By sharing real patient stories and leveraging them in both traditional and digital formats, we were able to help patients and families more fully understand how our services could help them, which became even more important during the past year.”