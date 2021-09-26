Carolina Caring ranks 4th on list of best places to work

NEWTON — For the third year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring, a leading serious illness care provider, as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The nonprofit organization has continued to rise in the rankings, taking the fourth spot on this year’s list as the highest ranked serious illness care provider in 2021, reflecting its ongoing commitment to employee engagement and satisfaction. Carolina Caring ranked fifth last year.

“We are thrilled to be named among top-ranking employers in the health-care industry nationwide,” says Interim CEO Dana Killian. “We are so proud of this achievement and encouraged that our staff voiced their support of our organization during one of the most challenging times in health care. We remain focused on making our employees a top priority so they can continue to deliver world-class care to our patients and families.“

Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health-care industry throughout the U.S. Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.