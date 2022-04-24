Carolina Caring program adds nurse practitioner

NEWTON — Carrie Mitchell, MSN, FNP-C, has joined Carolina Caring House Calls as nurse practitioner. Designed to increase access to routine medical care for patients who are experiencing a serious illness, the House Calls program serves patients living in Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties with plans to expand the program to additional counties throughout western North Carolina in the coming year.

Mitchell earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and Master of Science degree from Lenoir-Rhyne University. She also earned a post-master’s certificate from University of North Carolina in Wilmington, and has more than 10 years of health care experience in multiple settings, including hospitals and outpatient clinics.

“I love working with patients and their families to help them access the care they need at home,” says Mitchell. “It's so rewarding when we are able make an impact in someone’s life by providing care in their environment where they are most comfortable.”

Mitchell is a wife and mother who believes in delivering quality care to her patients. When she is not working, she enjoys camping and spending time with family and friends.

For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/housecalls or call 828-466-0466.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .