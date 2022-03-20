Carolina Caring names chief strategy officer

NEWTON — Carolina Caring announced that Christina McNally has joined the organization as chief strategy officer. She brings a wealth of knowledge in identifying and implementing strategic initiatives for nonprofits and large hospital systems, including Atrium Health and UNC Healthcare.

McNally previously served as Carolina Caring’s Foundation director from 2018 to 2020, giving her insight into the nonprofit’s mission.

In her new role, McNally will leverage her experience in the health care industry to increase engagement with community partners and expand access to care through innovative partnerships. Her personal story — watching her father enter hospice care — is what drives her passion to make sure families have support when they need it, not just in their final days, but throughout their journey.

"I am thrilled to be back at Carolina Caring, and I'm energized to continue the amazing work of the organization during a time of accelerated change to the industry,” says McNally. "In this role, my goal is to support our organization’s growth as we continue to expand our continuum of quality serious illness care.”

McNally completed her undergraduate degree in health education and business administration at East Carolina University. She received her Master of Public Health degree at Lenoir-Rhyne University and has held several local and state board positions. McNally currently serves on the board of directors for Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts and is an active member of the Valdese Rotary.

"We're excited to have Christina rejoin our team," says Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring. "She will play an integral role in accelerating our efforts to innovate as we continue to grow and serve patients and families who can benefit from the healthcare services we provide."

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org