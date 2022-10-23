Carolina Caring names chief financial officer

NEWTON — Carolina Caring has promoted Tammy Jensen to chief financial officer for Carolina Caring. In her new role, Jensen will oversee the financial initiatives and technological direction of the nonprofit organization, which serves patients who face a serious illness across 12 counties throughout western North Carolina.

“Tammy Jensen is a perfect fit for the position of chief financial officer at Carolina Caring,” said Dana Killian, president and CEO. “Her knowledge and wealth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to move forward with our plans for growth and long-term sustainability.”

Jensen has more than 18 years of experience at Carolina Caring, and a wealth of knowledge about billing and revenue cycle management. Previously, she served in an accounting role with the regional CPA firm of Davidson, Holland and Whitesell LLC, where she focused on cost-report audits for health care organizations across North Carolina.

“I’m honored to work as chief financial officer at Carolina Caring and protect the vital assets of our organization,” says Jensen. “Our core values are what motivate me every day. I’m excited to bring my knowledge and experience to support ongoing growth as serious illness care continues to evolve.”

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org .