Carolina Caring House Calls adds nurse practitioner

NEWTON — Melissa Beaver, AGNP-C, MSN-RN, has joined Carolina Caring House Calls as nurse practitioner.
Designed to increase health care access for patients who are experiencing a serious illness, the House Calls program serves patients living in Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties with plans to expand the program to additional counties throughout western North Carolina in the coming year.
Beaver earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Appalachian State University and a Master of Science with a concentration of Adult-Geriatric Nurse Practitioner studies from South University in Savannah, Georgia. She obtained her Adult-Geriatric Nurse Practitioner certification from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
She has 22 years of health care experience with more than three years of experience as a board-certified practitioner and has worked in multiple settings, including hospice and palliative care. In addition to working with the Carolina Caring House Calls program, Beaver will also serve the organization’s palliative care program.
“I love going into the homes of my patients and spending time with them,” says Beaver. “We get to know each other on a more personal level than in an office, where patients can sometimes feel rushed.”
Beaver is a compassionate provider who believes in delivering quality, patient-centered care, ensuring patients and families are involved in decision-making for different treatment methods. She is a wife and mother of four children. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with family and friends.
For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/housecalls or call 828-466-0466.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.