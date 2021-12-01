Carolina Caring House Calls adds nurse practitioner

NEWTON — Melissa Beaver, AGNP-C, MSN-RN, has joined Carolina Caring House Calls as nurse practitioner.

Designed to increase health care access for patients who are experiencing a serious illness, the House Calls program serves patients living in Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties with plans to expand the program to additional counties throughout western North Carolina in the coming year.

Beaver earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Appalachian State University and a Master of Science with a concentration of Adult-Geriatric Nurse Practitioner studies from South University in Savannah, Georgia. She obtained her Adult-Geriatric Nurse Practitioner certification from the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

She has 22 years of health care experience with more than three years of experience as a board-certified practitioner and has worked in multiple settings, including hospice and palliative care. In addition to working with the Carolina Caring House Calls program, Beaver will also serve the organization’s palliative care program.

“I love going into the homes of my patients and spending time with them,” says Beaver. “We get to know each other on a more personal level than in an office, where patients can sometimes feel rushed.”