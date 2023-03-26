NEWTON — Jane Bumgarner has been selected as the recipient of Carolina Caring’s David B. Clarke Service Before Self Award, which is given annually to an employee who exemplifies trust, integrity, and a strong commitment to Carolina Caring’s service standards. The award is named for the organization’s former president, Dave Clarke, who created a culture of exceptional care that consistently gives more than expected.

“Thank you for this honor,” said Bumgarner. “I see the people who have previously received this award and the others who could easily be a recipient; so many staff members totally deserve it. I worked with Dave, and what he expected from all of us was the best of the best. This award could not be more appropriately named, and I am deeply honored.”

Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring, said, “We are pleased to honor Jane with this award. She truly exemplifies our service standards to our staff, our patients, and their families. Her dedication and passion for the care we provide is evident daily.”

Bumgarner, along with nominees Dr. Laura Walker, Sarah Parks, Cathy Lewis, Janie Mast, Kelly Avery, and Shante Floyd were honored during a special presentation for their commitment to the nonprofit organization’s service standards, which emphasize a constant focus on outstanding customer care and personal excellence.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care for all ages, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.