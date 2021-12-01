Carolina Caring appoints president and CEO

NEWTON — Carolina Caring announced the appointment of Dana Killian as president and CEO following an extensive national executive search led by talent acquisition firm Zingaro Fidler & Wolfe Inc.

In her new role, Killian will lead operational and strategic efforts at the nonprofit serious illness care organization. She will drive innovation, enhance quality, expand community partnerships, and increase access to services for patients and families in western North Carolina.

Killian is a seasoned executive with more than 16 years in the health care industry leading innovation, growth, marketing, business development and community outreach efforts. Her diverse background also includes developing and leading Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) value-based programs such as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Bundled Payment Programs.

Killian has served as Carolina Caring’s interim president and CEO since July. Prior to that, she was its senior vice president of strategy. During her tenure there, Killian has participated in industry workgroups and innovation teams, been involved in regulatory committees, and has collaborated with key leaders of large hospital systems. Her creativity has enabled her to provide innovative solutions to address business challenges while maintaining Carolina Caring’s culture and core values.