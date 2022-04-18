Cargo Transporters honors driver

CLAREMONT — Mikhail Scherbakoff has been named Cargo Transporters' 2021 Driver of the Year.

The Driver of the Year award is selected from the 2021 drivers of the month. Those drivers have gone above and beyond the requirements of their job, along with having an exemplary safety record. Scherbakoff was selected as the May 2021 Driver of the Month. He has been a team member since November of 1999, amassing 2,757,134 miles and has 21 years of safe driving.

At 39, Scherbakoff moved his family from Russia to America, settling in Joplin, Missouri. In Russia, Scherbakoff had been an engineer, supervising the building of submarines. Once in the U.S., he learned about the trucking industry and his interest was piqued. Shortly afterwards, Scherbakoff enrolled at Crowder College in Neosha, Missouri, and obtained his CDL-A license. In November, he will celebrate 24 years of being a professional truck driver.

Scherbakoff emphasizes the importance of performing and perfecting the fundamentals taught to him during his schooling. He maintains that pre and post trip inspections are essential building blocks to a safe and productive day. Along with maintaining the appropriate distance in traffic, scanning the road ahead and his mirrors are other habits Scherbakoff innately performs from his training. Luke Elder, Operations Manager states, “Mikhail has been an integral part of our Cargo team. He has affectionately earned the nickname of Mr. International Truck Driver.”

Scherbakoff and his wife, Galinia will celebrate 39 years of marriage in July. They have two children, Tim and Valeria. They are also the grandparents to two granddaughters and two grandsons.

Drivers of the Month for 2021 included Wendell Deal, Bobby Hansen, Lyndon Hamby, Mark Benfield, Danny Rhoney, Greg Henritze, Chuck Schartner, Bobby Kane, Ron Bowling, Rick Miller and David Hartline.

Cargo Transporters is a truckload carrier operating nearly 500 trucks serving the continental U.S. Based in North Carolina, the company operates terminals in Claremont, Charlotte and Rocky Mount. The company employs over 600 people.

