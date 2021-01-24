Cargo Transporters honors driver

CLAREMONT — Cargo Transporters Inc., a regional and national carrier, announced its 2020 Driver of the Year. The program’s initiative is to recognize the excellence of its employees for their commitment to its values of safety, tenure and the daily sacrifices that he or she makes delivering America’s freight.

The Cargo Transporters 2020 Driver of the Year is Amy Davis. Davis began her career as an apprentice driver in May of 2000. She and her teammate have accumulated 4,543,445 miles together. She also has earned 20 years of safe driving. Davis credits her stellar driving record to remaining focused behind the wheel and on the job.

The 2020 Driver of the Year was chosen from the 2020 Drivers of the Month. Drivers nominated for the honor are Don Vue, Robert Matthews, Benj Pendleton, Nick Harwell, Gary King, Eric Richards, Chris White, Robert Deal, Ken Snider, Anthony Smith and Jim Sutton.

Davis and her husband and team partner, Bob Gray live in Taylorsville.

Cargo Transporters is a truckload carrier operating over 500 trucks serving the continental U.S. Headquartered in Claremont, the company employs over 650 people.

For more information see www.cargotransporters.com