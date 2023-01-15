Cargo Transporters appoints vice president of operations

CLAREMONT — Cargo Transporters Inc., an asset-based regional and national carrier, announced that Darren Burger has been promoted to the position of vice president of operations effective Jan. 1. Burger will oversee the operations, customer service and logistics departments.

Since 2004, Burger has been a part of the Cargo Transporters family from the furniture division to the vice president of operations. Burger was also responsible for managing/supervising the Cargo Transporters Inc. Rocky Mount facility when it opened in June 2017.

Burger pays homage to his father, Doug who was a part of Cargo Transporters until his death in 2000. Darren was able to get his foot in the door and explore different roles throughout his time at Cargo Transporters in the last 19 years. Looking towards the future, Burger wants to leave a legacy for his son, Lincoln, just like his father did for him.

“My father is responsible for the man I have become, and I hope to be that image for my son as he goes through life. Even though my father is no longer with me, I know the impact a great role model can have," he said.

Darren and his significant other, Samantha, live in Taylorsville with their son, Lincoln.

“Throughout his tenure here at Cargo Transporters, Darren has always been eager to grow,” said Jerry Sigmon Jr., chief operating officer at Cargo Transporters. “We feel his time spent in various roles within the operation will help him succeed in his new role as vice president of operations.”

Cargo Transporters is a truckload carrier serving the continental United States. Based in North Carolina, the company operates terminals in Claremont, Charlotte, Rocky Mount and Anderson, South Carolina. The company employs nearly 700 people.