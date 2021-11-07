Caldwell college offers help to small businesses

• The Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Withholding Tax” from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. This webinar will help participants better understand their withholding tax obligations with the North Carolina Department of Revenue. Participants will receive instructions on how to file and when to file a withholding tax return in addition to learning about the basics of state withholding taxes, how to register for an account to remit withholding tax, and when state withholding is required for employees and other types of compensation.

• The Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Claim Your Marks! Registering Trademarks and Service Marks in N.C. and More” from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30. This webinar will raise awareness of different kinds of intellectual property, including pPatents, copyright, trade secrets, trademarks and service marks.

• The Small Business Center will offer a free online workshop titled “Selling Products on Amazon and Etsy” from 2-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. This class will explore the popular platforms of Amazon and Etsy and how to sell products on both. Participants will learn how to start an online e-commerce business quickly and work toward becoming an online entrepreneur.