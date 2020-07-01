Businesses chose whether to enforce face-covering requirement

Despite an executive order requiring face coverings in public, law enforcement agencies in and around Catawba County say the governor’s mandate is unenforceable.

The decision leaves local restaurants and businesses to choose themselves whether to enforce or ignore the new requirement.

Bryan Norris, owner of Backstreets Grill in Hickory, said despite the deep divide between people who want to wear masks and those opposed to it, he is choosing to require people to wear masks when they enter the restaurant until they are seated.

“I’m just trying to do what’s good for everyone. I just want to do what’s right for everyone involved,” Norris said.

Norris said he wasn’t expecting a mask requirement and was surprised Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order requiring face coverings in public places and where social distancing is not possible to cut down on the spread of COVID-19

“I thought it was kind of a tough decision to make people do it,” Norris said. “It’s very divided on who wants to wear masks.”