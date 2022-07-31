Business welcomes 2 staff accountants

HICKORY — Davidson, Holland, Whitesell & Co., PLLC, Certified Public Accountants and Strategic Advisors (DHW), announced the hiring of Daylen Goodson and Tanner Rockett.

Goodson has joined DHW as a staff accountant. He is a graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and completed two local internships during his time in college. Goodson is heavily involved with the Chapel Church, where he is a member of their praise and worship team. He lives in Hickory with his wife, Sarah.

Rockett completed an internship at DHW this spring and was recently hired as a full-time staff accountant. Rockett holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Appalachian State University, where he was a member of the Student Yosef Club. He lives in Hickory and is engaged to be married to Peyton Bumgarner.

DHW has been in business in Hickory for over 30 years. They serve as professional advisors to individuals and businesses in a variety of industries. Additional information on DHW can be found at www.dhw.cpa or by calling 828-322-2070.