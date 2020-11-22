Business provides services for COVID-19, other hazards

CONOVER — Certified Hazard And Decontamination Specialists (C.H.A.D.S) specializing in environmental decontamination and mitigation of the infected areas of COVID-19 and other hazards, has opened its doors in Catawba County and surrounding areas.
C.H.A.D.S. can arrange for a complete baseline initial cleaning of the contaminated space to include any or all areas that the infected individual (who tested positive) could have possibly entered, touched or have come in contact with i.e., all public space, restrooms, conference areas, office and cubicle areas, cafeterias, gymnasiums, auditoriums, etc. Once all surface space and high-traffic areas are cleaned, areas will be sprayed with a botanical disinfectant solution.
The botanical solution is a sanitizing and disinfectant product that kills 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, fungi, mold and COVID-19. The skilled, trained and certified bio-hazarded technicians use the best professional restoration equipment and eco-friendly chemical supplies in the field today, C.H.A.D.S. officials said in a news release. The chemicals will not harm children, pets, or property to assure the highest quality of service, they said.
“If someone has COVID and is placed under quarantine,” according to Alex Spurell, lead consultant of C.H.A.D.S., and OSHA compliant and certified decontamination specialist, “that place that was occupied needs to be disinfected and fogged so cross contamination won't occur. If a business has been shut down due to an employee testing 'positive' we can help with the re-opening process. We can also go into the residential home space and decontaminate so that other family members stay safe.”
Spurell and C.H.A.D.S. owners Chad Walton and Jorge Garcia are all OSHA compliant and certified decontamination specialists. Spurell, longtime owner of K-9 Secury and Protective Services, has extended his reach from protection over personal property to protection over health. Walton is an Army war Veteran with more than 20 years of experience as a biomedical equipment repairer and information management system tech for secure environments. Garcia, longtime friend of both Spurell and Walton, has more than 15 years in industrial operations management. Also on the consultant team is Ishmael Griffin, MD, MPH from Griffin Population Health, LLC. Griffin will assist in all public health related issues and contact tracing services.
Call C.H.A.D.S at 1-828-449-7607 for more information.
