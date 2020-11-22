Business provides services for COVID-19, other hazards

CONOVER — Certified Hazard And Decontamination Specialists (C.H.A.D.S) specializing in environmental decontamination and mitigation of the infected areas of COVID-19 and other hazards, has opened its doors in Catawba County and surrounding areas.

C.H.A.D.S. can arrange for a complete baseline initial cleaning of the contaminated space to include any or all areas that the infected individual (who tested positive) could have possibly entered, touched or have come in contact with i.e., all public space, restrooms, conference areas, office and cubicle areas, cafeterias, gymnasiums, auditoriums, etc. Once all surface space and high-traffic areas are cleaned, areas will be sprayed with a botanical disinfectant solution.

The botanical solution is a sanitizing and disinfectant product that kills 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, fungi, mold and COVID-19. The skilled, trained and certified bio-hazarded technicians use the best professional restoration equipment and eco-friendly chemical supplies in the field today, C.H.A.D.S. officials said in a news release. The chemicals will not harm children, pets, or property to assure the highest quality of service, they said.