Business organization to be webinar topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Business Organization and Recordkeeping” webinar on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 9-11 a.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

Businesses need to know their options when it comes to legally structuring their business and how it will impact their tax liability. This IRS-sponsored session reviews legal structure options, the role of an EIN, and outlines the primary types of business taxes that many entities are required to play. The session also reviews recordkeeping requirements for businesses, including the types of information which need to be retained and the length of time that records should be kept.