Burkes Outlet to open in Alexander County

TAYLORSVILLE — The grand opening and ribbon-cutting at the new Burkes Outlet in Alexander County are set for Thursday, Nov. 18. The ribbon-cutting, which is being hosted by the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), is planned for 8:30 a.m. to officially open the county’s newest retail experience. The store will open Monday, Nov. 15.

Burkes Outlet is at 773 N.C. 16 S. in Taylorsville in the building formerly occupied by Goody’s in the Walmart Shopping Center.

Burkes Outlet is a privately-held company owned by the founding family and its employees. Beall's, Inc. is the parent company of Burkes Outlet Stores, Inc.

At Burkes Outlet, customers can find brand name apparel and accessories for the entire family at up to 70% off other stores' prices. In addition, most stores carry shoes, home furnishings, gifts and toys. Their stores are designed to serve customers of all ages and income levels.

Charlotte Hawley, store manager for the Taylorsville location, will be returning home to Alexander County to manage the newest location of Burkes Outlet stores. She lived in Taylorsville for the majority of her childhood.