Burkes Outlet announces new opening date

TAYLORSVILLE — Burkes Outlet has announced a new opening date for its Alexander County store. Burkes Outlet plans to open at 773 N.C. 16 South in the building formerly occupied by Goody’s in the Walmart Shopping Center.

Due to current gaps in the world’s supply chain, the property owners have been notified that the delivery of equipment ordered for upgrades and repairs to the building are behind schedule by several months. Once the equipment arrives and the work is completed, the outlet store will open.

The Taylorsville store was originally slated to open in November, but due to the equipment delay, the store is now anticipated to open in the first quarter of 2022.

Burkes Outlet regrets the delay yet realizes that some things simply can’t be helped. The store manager is planning a series of job fairs to recruit employees for the company’s new location.

“We will be releasing information about upcoming job fairs as we get closer to opening the store,” said Charlotte Hawley, store manager. “We are excited about opening a store in Alexander County and look forward to our opening in 2022.”