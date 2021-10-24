Buff City Soap store to open in Hickory

HICKORY — Buff City Soap — a rapidly expanding handmade retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily — will soon be opening its first location in Hickory. The new store will be at 1822 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, across from Ulta in the Hickory Ridge Shopping Center and is slated to open Oct. 28.

To celebrate the opening, the first 50 people who visit the new store in Hickory on Thursday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 31 for the VIP event will get free soap for a year. In addition to the VIP event, the grand-opening event will be held Jan. 14-16 where customers will have their second chance to win free soap for a year each day that Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“What makes Buff City Soap so special is that all of our products are made in-store by local employees for members of the community,” said operating partner Jamie Mason. “We are extremely excited to introduce this concept to Hickory, and we can’t wait to show off all of the customizable options we have to offer.”

Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each soap makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.