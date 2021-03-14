Broker/Realtor earns professional designation

The National Association of Realtors offers the SFR certification to Realtors who want to help both buyers and sellers navigate these complicated transactions, as demand for professional expertise with distressed sales grows.

Realtors who have earned the SFR certification know how to help sellers maneuver the complexities of short sales as well as help buyers pursue short sale and foreclosure opportunities. The certification program includes training on how to qualify sellers for short sales, negotiate with lenders, protect buyers, and limit risk, and provides resources to help Realtors stay current on national and state-specific information as the market for these distressed properties evolves.