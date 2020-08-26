Bourbon Street Alley closing Sunday; plans to reopen elsewhere

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bourbon Street Alley will close its doors on Main Avenue Southwest for the last time on Sunday, but the owner hopes to open in a new location soon.

Donna Hedrick said she found out last week that she would have to move her business, which she bought in 2011, out of the building within 30 days. The owner, Carolina Solvents Inc., plans to sell the property.

Hedrick was on vacation in Florida for the week when she got the news. Her bartender read the letter to her over the phone.

“I called up here and I said, ‘Open it and read it,’” Hedrick said. “I thought, ‘I bet they went up on my rent.’”

Instead, it was a short letter asking her to vacate the building, where Bourbon Street has been for 20 years.

Now Hedrick is scrambling to use up her inventory, stop shipments of new food and drinks and move out everything inside, including heavy equipment. To give her time to move out, she’s holding one last hurrah starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday to use up food and drinks and give musicians one last time to play at the venue. Sunday will be the last day the bar is open.

To commemorate the bar, she’s selling shirts that say “This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later.”