Bookkeeping for small businesses to be topic
Bookkeeping for small businesses to be topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a free “Understanding Bookkeeping for the (Clueless) Small Business Owner” webinar from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

Many small business owners and start-ups have questions about how to maintain their financial information. This webinar identifies the bookkeeping tasks a business needs to do each month, as well as helps participants understand the differences between cash and accrual basis accounting and which will make the most sense for their business. The program also covers how to double check work to avoid surprises at tax time.

Pre-registration is required. To register or for information, call the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit sbc.cvcc.edu.

